Open World - Multiplayer Sandbox Adventure A huge open world to freely explore and discover. Build your own quests and extent the game world as you play with other adventurers and quest makers.

| Character name? Grab a fraction of who you are and give it a character name:



(Letters A-Z and space, ex: Pinky Fergusson) Adventure starting point: Gateway Island (New!) Papercabin (original)

Tip: pick a nice natural name, capitalized, avoid titles